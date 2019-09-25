Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

by SuperSport
4 hrs ago | Views
Simon Biyong and Themba Gorimbo © Gallo Images
Fans of Mixed Martial Arts enjoyed a double bill of action this past weekend, with EFC 82 at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City, Johannesburg, as well as UFC Fight Night 160 from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

EFC 82 was headlined by victories for Zimbabwe's Themba Gorimbo and Cameroon's Simon Biyong, to become EFC champions in the welterweight and light heavyweight divisions respectively.

Gorimbo overpowered Luke Michael in the main event, claiming a TKO victory in Round 1 to establish his dominance in the division - so much so that he is eyeing a fight in the UFC against their welterweight champion, Nigerian-American Kamaru Usman: "Dana White [UFC president], Kamara Usman is no African. He left when he was six years old. Sign me and let me run the division."

In the other main card fights, Simon Biyong knocked out Quinton Rossouw to become Cameroon's first EFC champion, Luthando Biko defeated Tumisang Madiba via split decision in the bantamweight division, Zaakir Badat overcame Stefan Pretorius with a submission win in a light heavyweight bout, while the welterweight battle between Dino Bagattin and Pietie Coxen was ruled a no contest after an unintentional but illegal head-butt from which the latter was unable to recover.

In UFC Fight Night 160 in Denmark, Sweden's Jack Hermansson was no match for Jared Cannonier in the main event, with the American winning via TKO in Round 2 to establish himself as a contender in the middleweight division.

"I know I can overcome anything and with the proper training, I can overcome anyone in the octagon," said Cannonier after the fight. "The only two people who aren't scheduled right now are (Yoel) Romero and (Paulo) Costa, but I'm not going to call them out. I'd rather call out the champion. Ain't no point in calling anyone else except the one who holds the belt."

Fight Night 160 also saw Mark Madsen defeat Danilo Belluardo in a lightweight fight, Gilbert Burns got the better of Gunnar Nelson in a unanimous decision in the welterweight division, Ion Cutelaba and Ovince Saint Preux got the better of Khalil Rountreee Jr. and Michal Oleksiejczuk respectively in llght heavyweight battles, while Nicolas Dalbuy overcame Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision in the welterweight division.

UFC Fight Night 160 – Results

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier def. Jack Hermansson – TKO, Round 2, 0:27

Lightweight: Mark Madsen def. Danilo Belluardo – TKO, Round 1, 1:12

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns def. Gunnar Nelson – Unanimous decision, Round 3, 5:00

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba def. Khalil Rountreee Jr. - TKO, Round 1, 2:35

Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux def. Michal Oleksiejczuk – Submission, Round 2, 2:14

Welterweight: Nicolas Dalbuy def. Alex Oliveira – Unanimous decision, Round 3, 5:00

EFC 82 – Results

Welterweight Championship: Themba Gorimbo def. Luke Michael – TKO, Round 1, 2:48

Light Heavyweight Championship: Simon Biyong def. Quinton Rossouw – KO, Round 2, 1:34

Bantamweight: Luthando Biko def. Tumisang Madiba – Split decision, Round 3, 5:00

Light Heavyweight: Zaakir Badat def. Stefan Pretorius – Submission, Round 1, 2:35

Welterweight: Dino Bagattin v Pietie Coxen – No Contest

Source - supersport

