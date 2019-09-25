News / National
WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya
Exiled former cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo says the late President Robert Mugabe was an African voice who spoke on behalf of Africa.
Speaking to BBC from his base in Nairobi Kenya Moyo said Mugabe was a pan African who did not only speak about Pan Africanism but practised it.
Watch his video below:
#TheMugabeNkomoLegacy— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) October 1, 2019
Unity and land to the people! pic.twitter.com/KGEUPDGi7k
