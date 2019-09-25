Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line has increased by a further 13 percent for the month of August to more than 1 800 dollars resulting in continued deteriorating purchasing power for the majority.The poverty datum line is a statistical indication to the cost of living measuring basic needs for a family of five.Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Mr Christopher Mugaga has called for a holistic and sustainable approach to deal with the situation."the exchange rate movement is causing problems to everyone hence it is time for authorities to try and stabilize it as it is affecting both private and public sector" says Mr MugagaEconomist Mr Luxon Zembe believes it is now time for Zimbabwe to collectively pull in one direction with regards to solving the challenges be-devilling the nation."effort is now needed from all caring Zimbabweans to halt these macro economic problems facing Zimbabwe." He saidHigh cost of living is a major catalyst for brain drain with an estimated 3 million Zimbabweans currently leaving outside country while there is a huge possibility that more skilled workforce will continue to migrate if there is no solution in sight.