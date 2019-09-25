Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

by newzimbabwe
4 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa Saturday took amusement with political nemesis and State President Emmerson Mnangagwa's nightmarish address to "thousands of chairs" at the recent 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Chamisa was speaking at the party's 20th anniversary celebrations held at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

Mnangagwa emerged the butt of social media jokes when images of him addressing a near empty, 1 800-seater auditorium went viral on social media.

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo was among prominent individuals who found the funny side of the President's address.

Not to be lost in the fun was Chamisa, who said the incident showed that everyone was tired of both Mnangagwa's lies about non-existent reforms in his country and the monotonous dragging of words when presenting speeches.

"We remain committed to making sure change is achieved in this country," said Chamisa.

"We as MDC have all the support. If you see how Mnangagwa was boycotted at the United Nations, it's a shame.

"This only shows that Africa is angry but if we want to solve the continent, countries should help us to make sure that political conflicts in Zimbabwe are solved. That is how we can we fix the whole continent.

"The truth is that our economy has crashed because of failed leadership.

"At the recent UN meeting, we saw Mr Mnangagwa addressing thousands of chairs."

Chamisa was not done yet with Mnangagwa, telling his supporters that the State leader should try to inherit late former President Robert Mugabe's speech presentation prowess.

"Now we can only ask the people to just listen to whatever he says. Listening is not prohibited but if Mugabe's legacy is to be shared, we will ask Mugabe's family to let Mnangagwa inherit Mugabe's English language expertise now that he is resting."

Mugabe died aged 95, in Singapore September 6 and was buried last Saturday at his rural Zvimba home village.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

7 secs ago | 0 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

13 mins ago | 26 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

47 mins ago | 67 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

1 hr ago | 518 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

3 hrs ago | 1943 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

4 hrs ago | 749 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

4 hrs ago | 810 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

4 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

4 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

4 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

4 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

5 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

5 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

5 hrs ago | 4996 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

5 hrs ago | 502 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

5 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Serial thief steals from police station

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

Victoria Falls expo flops

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Problems at Lupane University need mature and professional approaches

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

Mnangagwa invited to Israel

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Maphosa wins Mr Zimbabwe title

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

RBZ clamps down on illegal cash deals

5 hrs ago | 575 Views

Govt liberalises grain imports

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn to play under floodlights?

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mliswa pushes for Mnangagwa-Chamisa meeting

5 hrs ago | 931 Views

'Govt, Zanu-PF should pull in one direction'

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Blow to MDC councillors

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Accidents kills 5

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

2022 Census preps begin

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZACC arrests trade unionist

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Biometric authentication project and mop-up exercise extended to October 31

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Power supply to improve long-term

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa reassures Mugabe family of properties

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

$6 000 fine for pricing goods and services in forex

6 hrs ago | 383 Views

Mnangagwa to spell out legislative agenda

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

14 hrs ago | 3027 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 3342 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days