Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

by newzimbabwe
5 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has stopped construction of what was supposed to be late former President Robert Mugabe's mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre two days after he was buried at his rural Zvimba home, NewZimbabwe.com can reveal.

Information Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi told NewZimbabwe.com Monday that the project would not make sense given Mugabe had now been buried.

"The mausoleum was earmarked for him at the request of the family and they had change of mind after construction had already started so obvious construction will stop," Mutodi said.

He added: "There is no reason why it has to be continue to be constructed government will not waste taxpayer's money to construct something that will not be used any time soon.

"Definitely is not going to kick off its going to be stopped."

The mausoleum that was being constructed at a cost US$1 million had been a compromise agreement between President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration and the Mugabe family after controversy over where he would be laid to rest.

The usually busy site was quiet, with trucks that had been going up and down parked early morning at the closely guided shrine.

It was being built at the top of the Heroes Acre hill, right next to the iconic Eternal Flame Tower.

Mnangagwa who battled to have Mugabe buried at the Heroes Acre lost out last minute on Friday when the family announced it will be interring his remains in Zvimba as per his last wishes.

On Saturday Mugabe family spokesperson Leo Mugabe told journalists his family had not wasted State resources by letting government engage Chinese firm Shanghai Construction Group to construct the shrine.

He maintained future Presidents could have their remains interred in the mausoleum upon their death.

Mugabe died early September in Singapore and was supposed to be buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet takes RBZ to court over cash in cash out ban

2 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

18 mins ago | 21 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

32 mins ago | 158 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

2 hrs ago | 685 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

4 hrs ago | 2099 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

4 hrs ago | 799 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

4 hrs ago | 866 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

4 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

5 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

5 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

5 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

5 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

5 hrs ago | 344 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

5 hrs ago | 2167 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

6 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

6 hrs ago | 5135 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

6 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

6 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Serial thief steals from police station

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

Victoria Falls expo flops

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Problems at Lupane University need mature and professional approaches

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa invited to Israel

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Maphosa wins Mr Zimbabwe title

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

RBZ clamps down on illegal cash deals

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

Govt liberalises grain imports

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn to play under floodlights?

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mliswa pushes for Mnangagwa-Chamisa meeting

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

'Govt, Zanu-PF should pull in one direction'

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Blow to MDC councillors

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Accidents kills 5

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

2022 Census preps begin

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZACC arrests trade unionist

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Biometric authentication project and mop-up exercise extended to October 31

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Power supply to improve long-term

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa reassures Mugabe family of properties

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

$6 000 fine for pricing goods and services in forex

6 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa to spell out legislative agenda

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

14 hrs ago | 3035 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 3359 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days