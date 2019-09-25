Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
A 56-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man is in trouble for fondling a villager's buttocks and threatening to use his position to intimidate the complaint and her father if she reveals the incident assault to anyone.

Chapepuka Gwetera of Pembi farm, Mvurwi pleaded not guilty to the charge before Guruve magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe yesterday.

The state alleged on September 21,Gwetera around 5pm he approached the complaint's house and asked for her father's mobile number which he was given.

The complaint then turned her back intending to go back in the house and Gwetera fondled her buttocks telling her that she must be hot in bed.


The 37-year-old complainant told the magistrate that she felt embarrassed by the chairperson gesture.

"Your worship l was very embarrassed by our village Chairman what pains me the most is l regard him as my father may the court proctect me and my father because he threatened to use his position in dealing with both of us," lamented the complainant.

The matter continues on 1 October, Carson Kundiona represented the state.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Simbarashe Sithole

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

2 mins ago | 0 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

15 mins ago | 32 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

48 mins ago | 68 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

1 hr ago | 537 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

3 hrs ago | 1958 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

4 hrs ago | 753 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

4 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

4 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

4 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

4 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

4 hrs ago | 750 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

5 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

5 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

5 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

5 hrs ago | 5005 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

5 hrs ago | 502 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

5 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Serial thief steals from police station

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

Victoria Falls expo flops

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Problems at Lupane University need mature and professional approaches

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa invited to Israel

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Maphosa wins Mr Zimbabwe title

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

RBZ clamps down on illegal cash deals

5 hrs ago | 577 Views

Govt liberalises grain imports

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn to play under floodlights?

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mliswa pushes for Mnangagwa-Chamisa meeting

5 hrs ago | 934 Views

'Govt, Zanu-PF should pull in one direction'

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Blow to MDC councillors

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Accidents kills 5

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

2022 Census preps begin

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZACC arrests trade unionist

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Biometric authentication project and mop-up exercise extended to October 31

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Power supply to improve long-term

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa reassures Mugabe family of properties

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

$6 000 fine for pricing goods and services in forex

6 hrs ago | 383 Views

Mnangagwa to spell out legislative agenda

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

14 hrs ago | 3028 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 3345 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days