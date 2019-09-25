Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 56-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man is in trouble for fondling a villager's buttocks and threatening to use his position to intimidate the complaint and her father if she reveals the incident assault to anyone.Chapepuka Gwetera of Pembi farm, Mvurwi pleaded not guilty to the charge before Guruve magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe yesterday.The state alleged on September 21,Gwetera around 5pm he approached the complaint's house and asked for her father's mobile number which he was given.The complaint then turned her back intending to go back in the house and Gwetera fondled her buttocks telling her that she must be hot in bed.The 37-year-old complainant told the magistrate that she felt embarrassed by the chairperson gesture."Your worship l was very embarrassed by our village Chairman what pains me the most is l regard him as my father may the court proctect me and my father because he threatened to use his position in dealing with both of us," lamented the complainant.The matter continues on 1 October, Carson Kundiona represented the state.