War vets up for abusing party vehicle

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A looming rift is tearing Guruve District following a serious misunderstanding between the war veterans and other Zanu-PF cadres over the party vehicle which is allegedly now under the seizure of the district president's office.The wrangle started after war veterans in Guruve complained that driver Monalisa Jesimani was recklessly using the party vehicle and they confiscated the car before handing it over to their own favoured driver by the name Mujubheki Maodzeka.Insiders told this publication that, war veterans led by the chairperson Bernardino Mondo started using the vehicle for shoddy deals including visiting mines where they demanding ore from and money from illegal miners."There are serious rift in the district because of the district party vehicle which was all along being driven by Jesimani and was forcibly taken by the war veterans and given to Maodzeka whom they easily manipulated to go to mines where they have been demanding money and gold proceeds from illegal miners," said the source."Maodzeka was subsequently seen in Mash West, Zvimba disctrict by National Members from Transport services abusing the vehicle and was questioned to which he responded rudely to the senior members."Unfortunately, upon his return the car had a breakdown and was taken for routine service where upon the completion of repair it was handed back to Jesimani who now surrenders the vehicle to the president's office every time after using it"Contacted for comment the war vets leader in Mash Central, Sam Parirenyatwa confirmed the case however refuting the vehicle was being abused"We are aware of the issue and currently deliberating on it though it is not very correct to say that the war veterans were using the car for corrupt deals," he said.