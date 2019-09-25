Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
A looming rift is tearing Guruve District following a serious misunderstanding between the war veterans and other Zanu-PF cadres over the party vehicle which is allegedly now under the seizure of the district president's office.

The wrangle started after war veterans in Guruve complained that driver Monalisa Jesimani was recklessly using the party vehicle and they confiscated the car before handing it over to their own favoured driver by the name Mujubheki Maodzeka.

Insiders told this publication that, war veterans led by the chairperson Bernardino Mondo started using the vehicle for shoddy deals including visiting mines where they demanding ore from and money from illegal miners.

"There are serious rift in the district because of the district party vehicle which was all along being driven by Jesimani and was forcibly taken by the war veterans and given to Maodzeka whom they easily manipulated to go to mines where they have been demanding money and gold proceeds from illegal miners," said the source.

"Maodzeka was subsequently seen in Mash West, Zvimba disctrict by National Members from Transport services abusing the vehicle and was questioned to which he responded rudely to the senior members.

"Unfortunately, upon his return the car had a breakdown and was taken for routine service where upon the completion of repair it was handed back to Jesimani who now surrenders the vehicle to the president's office every time after using it"

Contacted for comment the war vets leader in Mash Central, Sam Parirenyatwa confirmed the case however refuting the vehicle was being abused

"We are aware of the issue and currently deliberating on it though it is not very correct to say that the war veterans were using the car for corrupt deals," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Simbarashe Sithole

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

1 sec ago | 0 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

13 mins ago | 26 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

46 mins ago | 67 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

1 hr ago | 517 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

3 hrs ago | 1943 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

4 hrs ago | 809 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

4 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

4 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

4 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

4 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

4 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

5 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

5 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

5 hrs ago | 4996 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

5 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Serial thief steals from police station

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

Victoria Falls expo flops

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Problems at Lupane University need mature and professional approaches

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

Mnangagwa invited to Israel

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Maphosa wins Mr Zimbabwe title

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

RBZ clamps down on illegal cash deals

5 hrs ago | 575 Views

Govt liberalises grain imports

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn to play under floodlights?

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mliswa pushes for Mnangagwa-Chamisa meeting

5 hrs ago | 930 Views

'Govt, Zanu-PF should pull in one direction'

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Blow to MDC councillors

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Accidents kills 5

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

2022 Census preps begin

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZACC arrests trade unionist

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Biometric authentication project and mop-up exercise extended to October 31

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Power supply to improve long-term

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa reassures Mugabe family of properties

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

$6 000 fine for pricing goods and services in forex

6 hrs ago | 383 Views

Mnangagwa to spell out legislative agenda

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

Economic meltdown force Zanu-PF "to fast-track reform bill" - gimmick to dodge stepping down

14 hrs ago | 3027 Views

Dear Strive Masiyiwa

14 hrs ago | 3342 Views

Muzamhindo presents an ideal plan for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days