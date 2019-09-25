Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says he is going to report Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Mayor Justice Wadyajena to the dreaded members of the Central Intelligence Organisation for saying President Emmerson Mnangagwa chased him out of his office.Mliswa and Wadyajena are locked up in a war over the embattled oil Guru Kudakwashe Tagwirei who is being accused of using his companies as a front for money laundering.Mliswa is defending Tagwirei.Wadyajena had said, "Corrupt Temba Mliswa still a bitter dunderhead! Didn't H.E chase you out of OPC for producing sponsored fake dossiers about me last year? I threw you off my Parly Committee because you're buyable and had been bought."Mliswa did not take the statements lightly and said he is going to report Wadyajena to Mnangagwa and the state agents."Shame on you and your lies! You just don't know where to draw the line with social media do you? Now you're dragging Mnangagwa's name into disrepute by lying he chased me? I'm sure State security will be interested in your loose tongue."I'll certainly be bringing this to their and Mnangagwa's attention. In addition to the questions that you're still to answer, may you tell us all with specific detail when this occurrence took place and put it to the strictest proof thereof? When was I bought, again with proof."Mliswa further said Wadyajena was a double agent hence Mnangagwa had not appointed him Minister."This is why you can never become a Minister; you vacillate. However, what's apparent are your G40 roots and penchant to bat for the other side. I've never said anything about you that I can't back up so answer away."