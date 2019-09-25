Latest News Editor's Choice


Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

by Mandla Ndlovu
Members of Amalgamated Rural Techers Union of Zimbabwe have applied to be placed off remand after their lawyer Advocate Fadzayi Mahere and Jeremiah Bamu successfully launched the application on Tuesday.

Posting on Twitter ARTUZ President Obert Masaraure said, "Our legal team of @bamujm and @advocatemahere, David Drury and Blessing Nyamaropa successfully applied for removal from remand. The state is seeking postponement. Ruling 1415hrs Court 4 Harare Magistrates court. Trade Unionism is not a crime."

The eight members of ARTUZ, appeared in Court 4 at Harare Magistrates Court, 0830hrs,today facing a charge of criminal nuisance.

Before the court began the lawyers for the accused gave a notice that they will be challenging the constitutionality of the charge: criminal nuisance.

"Charging citizens with criminal nuisance really violates the right to protest as guaranteed in Section 59 of the constitution and further protected for Trade Unions in Section 65 which focuses on labour rights." ARTUZ said in a statement.

"These comrades were arrested trying to hand over a petition to the Finance Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube over the holidays. They spent a night at the Harare central police station as a result. They were given an option to pay an admission of guilty fine of $20 each to which they refused, since acceding to that would mean agreeing to have committed an offence. They are out on $50 bail each."

The accused persons are: Obert Masaraure, Douglas Coltart, Nation Mudzitirwa, Andrew Munguri, Tryvine Musokeri, Gerald Tavengwa, Godfrey Chanda, Simon Drury and Shepherd Tazvivinga.



