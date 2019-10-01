Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

by Mandla Ndlovu
01 Oct 2019 at 13:15hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has delivered a State of the Nation Address which focus on various issues relating to the economy.

The speech was delivered on Tuesday at parliament building.

The opposition MDC walked out when Mnangagwa entered the building.

Read the full speech below: SONA_ED.pdf




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days