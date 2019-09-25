Latest News Editor's Choice


Econet takes RBZ to court over cash in cash out ban

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Cassava Smartech, a unit of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the parent company for Ecocash has appealed against a ban on cash in and cash-out transactions by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

In its High Court application filed by Mtetwa and Nyambirai legal practitioners, Econet said its platform has processed transactions worth US10,195,546,216.00 and ZW$7,542,785,610 in cash-ins while US$8,657,704,182.00 plus ZW$4,142,862,274.00 in cashouts.

Econet further noted that it is in the process of implementing the RBZ directive which could see the whole EcoCash platform going down as they work on completing the process.



