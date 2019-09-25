Econet takes RBZ to court over cash in cash out ban

News / National

by Staff reporter







Cassava Smartech, a unit of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the parent company for Ecocash has appealed against a ban on cash in and cash-out transactions by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.In its High Court application filed by Mtetwa and Nyambirai legal practitioners, Econet said its platform has processed transactions worth US10,195,546,216.00 and ZW$7,542,785,610 in cash-ins while US$8,657,704,182.00 plus ZW$4,142,862,274.00 in cashouts.Econet further noted that it is in the process of implementing the RBZ directive which could see the whole EcoCash platform going down as they work on completing the process.