Jacob Mudenda vows to punish MDC MPs

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has vowed to punish opposition MDC MPs who did not stand up to respect President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he entered parliament building to give a state of the nation address.

 

Speaking after an opening prayer Mudenda said his office will use video evidence to dock allowances for 6 sittings of MDC MPs who did not stand up wen Mnangagwa entered the House.

 

"We need to respect our head of state...who, in terms of the Constitution represents the sovereignty of the people." Mudenda said.



 

MDC  has a standing rule that it will not respect Mnangagwa as the President of the country and will walk out on all parliamentary sittings where he is present.

 

ZANU PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu told MDC leader Nelson Chamisa that his MPs must snub the cars and allowances that they are getting form parliament.

 

"Chamisa, they did it again (your MPs) as expected but lm waiting on the day they will also surrender parliament vehicles and stop sleeping in hotels. The elephant will always move on and nothing will stop it." Matutu said.


Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days