Chamisa rubbishes Mnangagwa SONA

A SONA that does not address key issues facing the nation such as lack of electricity, water, fuel, non availability of cash, poor wages, human rights abuses, terror, abductions, illegitimacy and reforms is a waste of resources and an unprovoked insult.This invites us all to act! â€" nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) October 1, 2019

Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa has said Emmerson Mnangagwa's State of The Nation Address is meaningless and devoid of key matters affecting the people of Zimbabwe."A SONA that does not address key issues facing the nation such as lack of electricity, water, fuel, non availability of cash, poor wages, human rights abuses, terror, abductions, illegitimacy and reforms is a waste of resources and an unprovoked insult.This invites us all to act," wrote Chamisa on Twitter.Initially, Chamisa had said, "The SONA pomp & ceremony a waste of resources. This is so cruel when teachers earn less than 35 usd, civil servants & Drs earn peanuts, hospitals without drugs, roads are deplorable, residents have no power&clean water, education underfunded!Change must happen!" but deleted the Tweet.