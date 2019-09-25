Mnangagwa extends olive branch to Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

In his state of the nation address, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended an olive branch to opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa adding that his party and government was happy with the progress made through POLAD.Mnangagwa said government was happy with the progress made through economic reforms which was starting to bear fruit.He said:"Mr Speaker Sir;"The economic reforms we have embarked on are beginning to bear fruit. I am aware of the pain being experienced by the poor and the marginalised. Fellow compatriots, getting the economy working again will require time, patience, unity of purpose and perseverance. I am happy with the progress being made under the ongoing Political Parties Dialogue and stand ready to welcome all political parties who contested in the 2018 Harmonised Elections, and are yet to be part of this forum."With these remarks, it is now my singular honour and priviledge to table this State of the Nation Address and declare the Second Session of the 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe officially open."