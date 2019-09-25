Latest News Editor's Choice


Thomas Mapfumo heads for SA

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Chimurenga music maestro Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo will at the end of next month headline a "xenophobia" mini festival in South Africa.

Mukanya will lead a galaxy of African musicians, mainly based in South Africa, at the festival which will be held over two weekends at Ekurhuleni Boksburg Hotel on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

The festival is dubbed Bira Pahotera.

Spokesperson for the organisers Rangarirai Mahachi said the gigs slated for October 29 and November 2 are meant to bring African nationals together.

"The idea is to unite all Africans resident in South Africa following recent skirmishes as a result of xenophobic attacks," Mahachi said.

"Mukanya is a big name and has great influence, so we believe his performance will bring together people of different nationalities.

"We urge our brothers to come for the shows regardless of nationality, tribe, race or skin colour."

Mukanya's music resonates well with the African society and is likely to sing songs like Vanhu Vatema, Zimbabwe-Mozambique and Batanai Mose, among others.

"Apart from Mukanya, we also have local musician Shivhara Mulaudzi who is a great artiste here in South Africa and his music has messages of unity," Mahachi said.

Other acts set to take part on the festival include Rimba Mbira and African Vibes who will be supported by wheel spinners DJ Platinum and DJ Alex.

Zimbabwean Afro-fusion musician based in South Africa Darlington "Mhofela" Tanganyika is among the performers.

"I am going to be one of the artistes supporting Mudhara Mukanya," said Tanganyika.

The Chiweshe-born musician said he felt honoured to share the stage with an artiste of Mukanya's calibre.

"It's every upcoming musician's wish to share the stage with a big name like Mukanya," Tanganyika said.

"It is a worthy cause to sing against xenophobia. We need each other as Africans."

Ekurhuleni Boksburg Hotel is home to many Zimbabwean artistes, both in Zimbabwe and living abroad.

Source - the standard

Most Popular In 7 Days