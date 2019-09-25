Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa dares Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Saturday vowed that his party would defy bans against its demonstrations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to force political and economic reforms.

Chamisa told MDC supporters at the party's 20th anniversary celebrations at Rufaro Stadium in Harare that the demonstrations would involve Zimbabweans from diverse backgrounds.

"What we are saying is, wait and see. We will not have our demonstrations banned," he said.

"All progressive forces must converge, so we want teachers, students, workers, churches and political parties to come together and have a free Zimbabwe campaign."

Zimbabwe is facing critical power, fuel and water shortages, and a sharp rise in the cost of living, which is not matched by disposable income.

"If we call for a demo, will you come? "We want to plan in such a way that we will not go home," he said.

"We want to do a sustainable demo until we achieve what we want. December is too far," he said.

In August, police banned MDC protests that were planned for major cities claiming they had gathered intelligence the demonstrations would turn violent.

Police were heavily deployed in Harare yesterday ahead of the MDC event. Chamisa said he was also nudging African leaders to intervene in Zimbabwe.

"We have been having dialogue with African and Sadc leaders," he said.

"We are not going to go to other countries outside the continent, that's why you see we have been having dialogue with (South African President) Cyril Ramaphosa and (former Nigerian leader Olusegun) Obasanjo because we believe African solidarity is more important even though they might not understand it now."

The MDC wants to push Mnangagwa for dialogue, which will among other things result in a transitional government that will implement key political, economic and electoral reforms.

Chamisa said his dispute with Mnangagwa stemmed from the 2018 elections whose results he rejected.

"We will not have the 2023 elections without resolving 2018," he said. "If we do, we will repeat the same cycle of disputed elections."

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

America bans buying of Zimbabwe diamonds

45 mins ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa begs for patience to fix ailing economy

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa says economic saboteurs will not be tolerated

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Chamisa's MPs humiliate Mnangagwa during SONA

1 hr ago | 610 Views

Econet threatens to shutdown EcoCash

2 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Mapeza takes over at Chippa United

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

How Robert Mugabe promised Kasukuwere to be President

2 hrs ago | 912 Views

Mnangagwa to shake up Zesa

3 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa dumps 'Queen B'

3 hrs ago | 3442 Views

Trade Shows: The best way to showcase your product

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Grace Mugabe, Gono in serious fallout

4 hrs ago | 2796 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo tells Mnangagwa to stop wasting people's time

4 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Thomas Mapfumo heads for SA

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mnangagwa's bad friend

4 hrs ago | 830 Views

Hard-pressed Zimbabweans resort to gambling for survival

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa extends olive branch to Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Chamisa rubbishes Mnangagwa SONA

5 hrs ago | 514 Views

Jacob Mudenda vows to punish MDC MPs

5 hrs ago | 1092 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MPs have jus walked out on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA speech - Full text

5 hrs ago | 764 Views

Econet takes RBZ to court over cash in cash out ban

5 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

5 hrs ago | 713 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

6 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

7 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

9 hrs ago | 3727 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

9 hrs ago | 1087 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

9 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

10 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

10 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

10 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

10 hrs ago | 392 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

10 hrs ago | 2858 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

10 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

10 hrs ago | 383 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

10 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

10 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

10 hrs ago | 145 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

10 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

10 hrs ago | 276 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

10 hrs ago | 74 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

10 hrs ago | 3006 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

11 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

11 hrs ago | 7045 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

11 hrs ago | 629 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

11 hrs ago | 199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days