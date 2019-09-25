Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo tells Mnangagwa to stop wasting people's time

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo tells Mnangagwa to stop wasting people's time




Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - youtube

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa says economic saboteurs will not be tolerated

17 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa's MPs humiliate Mnangagwa during SONA

18 mins ago | 66 Views

Econet threatens to shutdown EcoCash

29 mins ago | 225 Views

Mapeza takes over at Chippa United

31 mins ago | 100 Views

How Robert Mugabe promised Kasukuwere to be President

38 mins ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa to shake up Zesa

2 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa dumps 'Queen B'

2 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Trade Shows: The best way to showcase your product

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Grace Mugabe, Gono in serious fallout

3 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Chamisa dares Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 855 Views

Thomas Mapfumo heads for SA

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa's bad friend

3 hrs ago | 775 Views

Hard-pressed Zimbabweans resort to gambling for survival

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa extends olive branch to Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Chamisa rubbishes Mnangagwa SONA

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

Jacob Mudenda vows to punish MDC MPs

3 hrs ago | 931 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MPs have jus walked out on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA speech - Full text

4 hrs ago | 639 Views

Econet takes RBZ to court over cash in cash out ban

4 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

4 hrs ago | 671 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

4 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

5 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

8 hrs ago | 3534 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

8 hrs ago | 1062 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

8 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

8 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

9 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

9 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

9 hrs ago | 2733 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

9 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

9 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

9 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

9 hrs ago | 145 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

9 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

9 hrs ago | 264 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

9 hrs ago | 73 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

9 hrs ago | 420 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

9 hrs ago | 2901 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

9 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

9 hrs ago | 6660 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

9 hrs ago | 609 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

10 hrs ago | 196 Views

Serial thief steals from police station

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Victoria Falls expo flops

10 hrs ago | 146 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days