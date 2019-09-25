Mnangagwa to shake up Zesa

News / National

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government will shake up the country's power utility Zesa to enhance efficiency against the background of incessant power cuts.Mnangagwa said he will implement more initiative in the energy sector to reduce the effects of power cuts."More innovative initiatives will be implemented to ensure stability in the sector. Meanwhile, ZESA will be restructured, to enhance efficiency," said Mnangagwa."Due to the impact of climate change, our economy is facing severe electricity supply challenges, owing to reduced hydro-power generation capacity at Kariba Dam. To address this state of affairs, we have now restored the cost reflective electricity tariff structure and increased power imports to provide the much-needed short term relief."Mnangagwa said the country had recorded stability on the fuel sector."The country has seen some stability in the fuel sector on the back of the introduction of cost-reflective pricing adjustments, coupled with the fuel procurement financing facilities structured by Government."Companies with foreign currency are now permitted to procure their own fuel through registered oil companies. To curb malpractices in the fuel industry, Government will soon roll out an electronic National Fuel Monitoring System. For the long term, a comprehensive National Integrated Energy Resource Plan is being developed," said Mnangagwa.