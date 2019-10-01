How Robert Mugabe promised Kasukuwere to be President

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The lateformer President Robert Mugabe promised former cabinet Minister Saviour Kaukuwere that he would become the President of the country after Politiburo member Sydney Sekeramayi has served one term of office.State owned newspaper Sunday reported that Mugabe made the promise to Kasukuwere during a State visit they made in one unnamed South American country.Mugabe is said to have expressed reservations that Kasukuwere was still young to gain the trust of the commanders in the security forces and senior officials in the revolutionary party.The paper added that a plan was then hatched to hand over power to Sekeramayi during the interim.Sekeramayi was supposed to rule for one term before eventually handing over power to Kasukuwere.Professor Jonathan Moyo is on record saying President Mugabe wanted to hand over power to Sekeramayi who was supposed to hand over power to a younger generation.The plot to have the G40 taking power was stopped by the November 2017 coup that was waged by the Zimbabwe Defense Forces.