Mapeza takes over at Chippa United

News / National

by Staff reporter

A former Zimbabwe national team striker is the new coach of Chippa United.Norman Mapeza has signed a three-year deal with the club, replacing Clinton Larsen after he was shown the door last week.The man who was promoted from the club's ABC Motsepe League side to take over from Larsen, Duran Francis, has moved back to his development duties after overseeing just two matches.Chilli Boys boss Siviwe Mpengesi has expressed his excitement about the signing of former Ajax Cape Town player Mapeza."We are happy to have a coach like Mapeza and we congratulate him. Not only is he highly experienced but also he is highly regarded by colleagues in the football fraternity," said Mpengesi."He brings a wealth of experience that will no doubt inspire the players and will take the team to greater heights."The former FC Platinum coach will be in the stands when Chippa take on Bidvest Wits in East London this evening.