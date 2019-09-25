Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet threatens to shutdown EcoCash

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Mobile service provider, Econet Zimbabwe, has threatened to completely shutdown its Ecocash platform following the directive by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to ban cash in and  cash out facilities.

The service provider through its subsidiary, Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited, made the indications in their High Court urgent chamber application for temporary interdict.

The directive was issued in terms of Section 10 of the National Payments System Act Chapter 24:23.

"This application is intended to temporarily stop the continued implementation of the Respondent's Directive pending the determination of the legality or otherwise of the directive," the application reads.

"The applicant is already in the process of implementing the Directive with the possibility of a complete shutdown of the Ecocash platform as a whole to enable completion of the process.

RBZ issued a ban on the Cash In and Cash Out facility on Monday in a bid to curb illegal activities by agents who had been abusing the facilities.

The illegal activities included buying and selling of cash through mobile money agents at higher rates above the approved charges which has been fueling the price of the US Dollar on the parallel market.

The Ecocash platform has over 10million subscribers.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

America bans buying of Zimbabwe diamonds

25 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa begs for patience to fix ailing economy

46 mins ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa says economic saboteurs will not be tolerated

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Chamisa's MPs humiliate Mnangagwa during SONA

1 hr ago | 452 Views

Mapeza takes over at Chippa United

1 hr ago | 352 Views

How Robert Mugabe promised Kasukuwere to be President

1 hr ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa to shake up Zesa

3 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Mnangagwa dumps 'Queen B'

3 hrs ago | 3187 Views

Trade Shows: The best way to showcase your product

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Grace Mugabe, Gono in serious fallout

4 hrs ago | 2714 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo tells Mnangagwa to stop wasting people's time

4 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Chamisa dares Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 918 Views

Thomas Mapfumo heads for SA

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa's bad friend

4 hrs ago | 816 Views

Hard-pressed Zimbabweans resort to gambling for survival

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa extends olive branch to Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Chamisa rubbishes Mnangagwa SONA

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

Jacob Mudenda vows to punish MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 1055 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MPs have jus walked out on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA speech - Full text

5 hrs ago | 721 Views

Econet takes RBZ to court over cash in cash out ban

5 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

5 hrs ago | 704 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

5 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

6 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

8 hrs ago | 3680 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

9 hrs ago | 1083 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

9 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

9 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

9 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

10 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

10 hrs ago | 392 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

10 hrs ago | 2827 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

10 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

10 hrs ago | 379 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

10 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

10 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

10 hrs ago | 145 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

10 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

10 hrs ago | 272 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

10 hrs ago | 74 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

10 hrs ago | 2977 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

10 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

10 hrs ago | 6945 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

10 hrs ago | 625 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

10 hrs ago | 198 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days