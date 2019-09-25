Latest News Editor's Choice


America bans buying of Zimbabwe diamonds

by Mandla Ndlovu
The United States of America Customs and Border Protection (CBP)has issued five Withhold Release Orders (WROs) banning the importation of diamonds from Zimbabwe saying they are mined through forced labour.

In a statement on Tuesday CPB said this action was based on information obtained and reviewed by CBP that indicates that the products are produced, in whole or in part, using forced labour.

Read the part of the statement below:

Under U.S. law, it is illegal to import goods into the U.S that are made wholly or in part by forced labor, which includes convict labor, indentured labor, and forced or indentured child labor. When sufficient information is available, CBP may detain goods believed to have been produced with forced labor by issuing a WRO. Importers have the opportunity to either re-export the detained shipments at any time or to submit information to CBP demonstrating that the goods are not in violation

The Forced Labor Division within CBP's Office of Trade leads agency enforcement efforts prohibiting the importation of goods made using forced labor. CBP receives allegations of forced labor from a variety of sources, including from the general public.

The following WROs are effective immediately:
•    Garments produced by Hetian Taida Apparel Co., Ltd. in Xinjiang, China; produced with prison or forced labor.
•    Disposable rubber gloves produced in Malaysia by WRP Asia Pacific Sdn. Bhd.; produced with forced labor.
•    Gold mined in artisanal small mines (ASM) in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC); mined from forced labor.
•    Rough diamonds from the Marange Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe; mined from forced labor.
•    Bone black manufactured in Brazil by Bonechar Carvão Ativado Do Brasil Ltda; produced with forced labor.
 
Investigations may be initiated a number of ways, including news reports and tips from either the public or trade community. CBP may also self-initiate an investigation into the use of forced labor in any given supply chain.



Source - Byo24News

