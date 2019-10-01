Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa reads riot act

by Staff reporter
01 Oct 2019 at 19:32hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has read the riot act to illegal currency traders saying this practices is destroying the economy.

In his State of the Nation Address during the opening of the second session of the ninth Parliament, Mnangagwa called for discipline and said the law will catch up with perpetrators.

"Last week's events of exchange rate manipulation, amounts to economic sabotage and should not be tolerated. We all need to adhere to the rule of law and foster discipline at all levels," Mnangagwa said

"We are determined to consolidate digital financial services which are contributing to the creation of financial inclusion by way of delivering banking services to previously unbanked and vulnerable groups of our population."

His call comes after the central bank on Monday stopped cash-in and cash-out transactions on mobile money to stem parallel market trades.

He also said his government is fully aware of the challenges faced by the public in accessing cash, which has resulted in some unscrupulous traders selling cash at a premium.

"Appropriate measures are being taken to address the cash situation, which include a gradual removal of arbitrage opportunities created through multi-tier pricing,'' Mnangagwa said.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has reprimanded the MDC legislators for walking out on President Mnangagwa when he was addressing Parliament and has fined them five months' allowances.

Source - businesstimes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1309 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

7 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

8 hrs ago | 737 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

8 hrs ago | 318 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 640 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

8 hrs ago | 289 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

8 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

9 hrs ago | 643 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

9 hrs ago | 1140 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

9 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

9 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

9 hrs ago | 361 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Project curb highway deaths

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

9 hrs ago | 44 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

9 hrs ago | 19 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

9 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 51 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

9 hrs ago | 50 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

9 hrs ago | 32 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

9 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

9 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

9 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

9 hrs ago | 15 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days