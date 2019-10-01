Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Victoria Falls has not dried up - here's the proof

by Paul Steyn
01 Oct 2019 at 20:30hrs | Views
One of the pictures doing the rounds on social media
A number of photos have been circulating on the internet recently showing a very dry Victoria Falls. Some captions have even claimed that Vic Falls has dried up completely.


One of the pictures doing the rounds on social media

This is totally untrue. Vic Falls has not dried up, and a 'dry' falls is, in fact, part of a very normal, yearly cycle. There is always water (lots of it) on the Zimbabwean side of Victoria Falls, and late in the dry season (October/November), very little water reaches the Zambian side of the Falls.




African Travel and Tourism Association chairman Ross Kennedy says: "Traditionally, Victoria Falls is at its driest at this time of year, and often before the rainy season begins, the Zambian side does come close to drying up, with just a small amount of water flowing over in some places. This is simply because the falls are slightly lower on the Zimbabwean side.

However, due to exceptionally low rainfall in the catchment area during the last rainy season, the water level is at its lowest since 1996. The water levels will continue to drop as usual until the rains start in the catchment area north of Victoria Falls."


So rest assured, Victoria Falls still remains one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, and don't let a few misleading images and captions lead you to believe differently.



Visiting Victoria Falls at the end of a long, late dry season, is a very different experience. The Zambian side of the falls is normally dry while the Zimbabwe side, perhaps has 10% of the maximum flow.

Below Images Credit: melindacousins












