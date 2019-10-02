Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesa applies for tariff review

by Staff reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 07:31hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has applied to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) for an electricity tariff increment to allow it to improve electricity generation, procure critical spares for maintenance and electricity imports to reduce load-shedding.

The tariff application has been made in terms of Section 53(2) of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13:19) of 2002.

In statement ZETDC said; "The current tariff of ZWLc38,61/ kWh has been severely eroded due to the movement of macroeconomic fundamentals. Therefore viability and service delivery has been compromised.

"Local electricity production has been negatively impacted by the low water levels in Lake Kariba which have restricted power production to a current average capacity of 190MW at the Kariba power station against an installed capacity of 1 050MW."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1297 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

7 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

8 hrs ago | 727 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

8 hrs ago | 635 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

8 hrs ago | 318 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 639 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

8 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

8 hrs ago | 217 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

8 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

8 hrs ago | 1129 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

9 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

9 hrs ago | 359 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Project curb highway deaths

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

9 hrs ago | 43 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 483 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

9 hrs ago | 19 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

9 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

9 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 51 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

9 hrs ago | 48 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

9 hrs ago | 32 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

9 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

9 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

9 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

9 hrs ago | 14 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days