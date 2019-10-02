Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe prisons among the best?

by Staff reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 07:32hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's prisons are now regarded as some of the best in terms of inmates welfare and human rights, the International Confederation of Red Cross (ICRC) has revealed.

Speaking to journalists in Gweru last week, ICRC representative Mr Hilton Zvidzayi said Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service had implemented reforms prescribed by Red Cross in prisons during a training programme to improve the welfare of inmates.

Mr Zvidzayi said ICRC has since weaned ZPCS off its programme following full compliance by Government and prison authorities.

"Zimbabwe prisons are some of the best ones in Southern Africa. We engaged ZPS to improve on the welfare of prisoners and we are happy that we trained them and now they are on their own. We are very happy with the tremendous progress in prisons.

"We had access to every corner of prisons and we had one-on-one interviews with prisoners in the absence of prison officers or authorities. We also trained them on humanitarian law. As we speak in terms of food we have prisons such as Khami Prison which is now assisting other prisons in the country. We are happy that Zimbabwean authorities are very compliant," he said.

Mr Zvidzayi said ICRC is also engaging Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Defence Forces on humanitarian law and protection of civilians.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1293 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

7 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

8 hrs ago | 726 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

8 hrs ago | 635 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 639 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

8 hrs ago | 217 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

8 hrs ago | 637 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

8 hrs ago | 1128 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

9 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

9 hrs ago | 163 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

9 hrs ago | 359 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Project curb highway deaths

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

9 hrs ago | 43 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 481 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

9 hrs ago | 19 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

9 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

9 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 51 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

9 hrs ago | 48 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

9 hrs ago | 32 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

9 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

9 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

9 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

9 hrs ago | 14 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days