'Bury political differences, focus on development'

by Staff reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 07:33hrs | Views
Beitbridge West legislator Ruth Maboyi has urged political leaders and their supporters in the area to move away from partisan politics and pool their resources and redirect their energy towards promoting sustainable economic and infrastructure development in the district.

She said it was sad to note that there were some people who were stuck in election mode and had not moved on to pave way for meaningful development.

Maboyi made the remarks recently while addressing Zanu-PF supporters in Masera Ward 7, at the party's victory celebrations.

"Elections have come and gone. We have had primary elections in our respective parties and also had elections to choose community leaders," she said.

"People have different political preferences, but , however, some prevailed while others lost.

"That should not divide us, we all seek one goal of enhancing meaningful development in our area. Zimbabweans should be the winners, not individuals. Together we can do well if we pull in one direction with one vision and a common purpose. Let us all put heads together as Beitbridge in our diversity and agree on what we want to do to move forward. We have a number of pending infrastructure development projects, which if we pool resources, we can do wonders".

Maboyi said it was also critical for ZANU-PF members to embrace those members who were renouncing agency from opposition political parties.

"Yes, we have had different political ideologies, but let us welcome and enlighten those who have divergent views, let's not antagonise them," she said.

Maboyi said it was very critical for leaders and other development agencies to always involve and consult members of the community before rolling out any projects. She also implored corporates operating in Beitbridge to prioritise infrastructure development in the area as party of social responsibility initiatives.

The legislator said people should collaborate in addressing some deficiencies in health, education, water and sanitation, and agriculture infrastructure development.


Source - the herald

