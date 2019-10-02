Latest News Editor's Choice


MPs urged to fulfil election promises

by Staff reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 07:34hrs | Views
Legislators should desist from politicking and fulfil the promises they made to the electorate, Shurugwi South Member of Parliament Edmund Mukaratigwa has said.

Mukaratigwa, who was speaking at the handover of a new classroom block built for the community of Shurugwi South by the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) last Friday, said legislators should work hard in developing their communities for them to be voted into office in the next elections.

Mukaratigwa, who also worked hand in hand with Tongogara Rural District Council to pool resources for the construction of the new school, said the electorate should judge their MPs by their works.

"I made a vow to the electorate here in Shurugwi South that I should not be seen politicking, giving speeches, but should focus on development. I will only make an official speech towards the expiry of my term and that would be about in four years to come. I will be judged then and will be reflecting on the projects which I would have undertaken in the constituency," he said.

Mukaratigwa said legislators should take a leading role in fulfilling President Mnangagwa's vision of turning the country into a middle income economy by the year 2030.

"We have a very determined President, and as MPs, we should be seen taking a leading role in spearheading development in our constituencies so that we can achieve the set goals," he said.

Mukaratigwa commended the Zimbabwe National Army for assisting communities with infrastructure development. "We are very grateful to the ZNA for providing the expertise towards the construction of a new school in our community.

"This shows that we have a people's army. We should continue to work as a unit, mobilising resources so that the ZNA can construct more blocks at this new school," he said.



Source - the herald

