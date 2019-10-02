Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Highlanders bid fails Bulawayo derby kicks off at 3PM

by Staff reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 07:34hrs | Views
THE Bulawayo derby pitting Highlanders and city rivals Chicken Inn set for Barbourfields Stadium will kick-off at 3PM this afternoon after attempts by Bosso to have the game played under floodlights failed.

The Bulawayo giants last week wrote to the Premier Soccer League requesting to play the game at night.  With the fixture being a mid-week game, Bosso were keen to attract a bigger crowd in the evening compared to the mid afternoon kick-off on a working day.

The PSL gave Bosso the greenlight to play the game as a late kick-off provided a number of conditions were met.  

Terms given to Bosso by the PSL were for them to confirm with the City Council if the floodlights were working and also confirm with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) that electricity would be provided at the stadium for a minimum of five hours from 1800hrs to 2200hrs.

Indications are that after consultations with ZETDC and the Bulawayo City Council, Bosso were informed that there wasn't enough apparatus to pull-off a night game at Barbourfields Stadium.

Highlanders' communications officer Ronald Moyo said: "The status of the game is that it will be played at 3PM. Unfortunately l have not been around and have not been briefed, but what l can confirm is that the game is on at 3PM."

The much anticipated Bulawayo derby comes at a time when Bosso are enjoying a fine run that saw them knock bitter rivals Dynamos out of the Chibuku Super Cup. Striker Prince Dube is on top of his game and Bosso will be hoping he carries on with the momentum.

Speaking ahead of the game, Highlanders technical manager, Hendrik Pieter de Jongh, said he was anticipating a tough encounter against the GameCocks.

"It is not going to be an easy game since we are playing the log leaders. I have little information about our opponents, but we have a staff meeting about Chicken Inn where members of the technical team will give me more information. I have also done my own research on them on the internet and watched some of their videos," he said.  

The Bosso coach however, raised concern over the packed fixture schedule which he feels does not give players enough time to fully recover.  Chicken Inn have lost just twice to Highlanders since they gained promotion in 2011.

They stumbled 1-2 in the first derby on May 25, 2011, and it took Highlanders six years to record their second victory while Chicken Inn have seven wins under their belt, with the other seven encounters ending in stalemates.

Only two of those draws did not produce any goals in the 2012 season while the two sides have managed four 1-1 draws and a single 2-2 stalemate. Chicken Inn have scored 23 goals in the process and Bosso have found the net 15 times.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1349 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

7 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

8 hrs ago | 643 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 653 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

9 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

9 hrs ago | 291 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

9 hrs ago | 661 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

9 hrs ago | 1160 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

9 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Project curb highway deaths

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

9 hrs ago | 46 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

9 hrs ago | 19 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

9 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

9 hrs ago | 35 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

9 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

9 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

9 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

9 hrs ago | 15 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days