Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe slates proposed US anti-trophy hunting law

by Staff reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 07:36hrs | Views
Trump's sons
GOVERNMENT is disturbed by moves by the United States to frustrate wildlife trophy hunting in Zimbabwe and is engaging Washington over the matter, a senior official said yesterday.

The United States is in the process of promulgating an anti-trophy hunting law called 'Cecil Act' purportedly inspired by the killing of Cecil the lion at Hwange National Park by an American millionaire dentist, Walter Palmer, in 2015. The killing of the globally famous lion sparked worldwide outrage.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mr Munesu Munodawafa, revealed Government's frustrations at Matopo National Park during the launch of the country's Rapid Response Guide (RRG) toolkit on wildlife crimes yesterday.

A local non-governmental organisation that advocates for protection of animals, Speak for Animals, spearheaded the formulation of the toolkit with the involvement of stakeholders in various Government departments.  

Mr Munodawafa said the US congress recently invited Government to make its presentation on the proposed law and Harare is still negotiating with Washington to understand its implications.

"The background of the law is that there was a lion called Cecil which was shot in Hwange National Park under circumstances that are well documented. Now what has since happened is that the American government is coming up with what they call the Cecil Act. The long and short of what is happening is that they are saying we need to protect certain species and for that to happen the effect of the law will be to prohibit the movement of trophies to America whether by airplanes going to America or even to prohibit the American hunters from coming here. That would be the effect of that law," he said.

Mr Munodawafa said Zimbabwe's tourism industry thrives on wildlife conservancy and the proposed law would negatively affect conservation efforts. He said the country benefits from controlled trophy hunts as revenues generated are used for anti-poaching mechanisms. Mr Munodawafa said if the Cecil Act sails through, the country would regress on progress it has made in fighting wildlife crimes as Government cannot fund conservation efforts from its coffers.  

"On average the operational budget, just the operational budget for national parks, is plus or minus US$30 million and that money has been coming in from various activities like sport hunting. That is why we even fight the issue of the ban on ivory trade. If you look at it, ivory has been banned, trading in live elephants has effectively been banned, now they are moving to cut off trophies for buffaloes, for lions, for anything they are closing all the sources of revenue," he said.

Speaking at the same event, acting deputy Prosecutor General Mr Innocent Mutsonziwa said it was curious that the Cecil law is being crafted after an American sparked global outrage by killing the famous lion.  

"The law which is being crafted to deprive Zimbabwe and other African countries of benefiting from their wildlife is coming from the same country where that person (who killed Cecil) came from. So, as a thinker you must think big and say what was the plan. Was it just a coincidence or it was a well-planned thing that we do this and after so many years then we tie this country down so that it doesn't develop? It can't use its resources. These are things that those with huge imaginations should think about," said Mr Mutsonziwa.

President Mnangagwa recently revealed that the country is considering pulling out of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) as it prevents Zimbabwe from benefiting from ivory stocks worth US$600 million.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1281 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

7 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

8 hrs ago | 719 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

8 hrs ago | 631 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

8 hrs ago | 145 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 633 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

8 hrs ago | 197 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

8 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

8 hrs ago | 1109 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

8 hrs ago | 158 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Project curb highway deaths

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

8 hrs ago | 40 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 468 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

8 hrs ago | 17 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

9 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

9 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 51 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

9 hrs ago | 48 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

9 hrs ago | 32 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

9 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

9 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

9 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

9 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days