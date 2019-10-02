Police looking for 2 missing women

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may assist in the location of two women from Pumula North suburb aged 34 and 22 who were last seen in August this year.Ms Grace Ndlovu (34) was last seen on August 27 while Ms Prudence Nobesuthu Ncube went missing on August 22. The two are not related.In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube appealed to members of the public to help in locating the missing persons."Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may assist in the location of a missing person, Grace Ndlovu a female aged 34 who went missing on August 27 this year. Ms Ndlovu was last seen wearing a white polo neck, black track bottom and a blue sunhat," said Insp Ncube.He said Ms Ndlovu is light in complexion, slim built about 1.5 metres tall, has black eyes and black hair."Meanwhile we are also appealing for information that will help us locate Prudence Nobesuthu Ncube, a female aged 22 who went missing on August 22 this year. She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, a pair of black jeans and a pair of cream lady pumps," he said.Insp Ncube said Ms Ncube is light in complexion, slim built and 1.3 metres tall."Prudence also has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two women may contact ZRP Pumula on 0292- 422907 or Elizabeth Dongora on 0776 708 612 or any nearest police station," added Insp Ncube.