Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe becomes first African country to reach family planning target

by Staff reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 07:38hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE has become the first country in Africa to achieve the 2020 family planning target by ensuring that at least 68 percent of women have access to contraception.

This came out last Thursday when the country joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Contraception Day.  

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council regional manager Mr Blessed Gumbi said the rate of women accessing modern contraceptives had improved since 2011.

"We have done so well as a country and managed to meet the 2020 target before deadline. However, we still have challenges with men who make it difficult for women to access family planning services which often leads to unwanted pregnancies," said Mr Gumbi.

"There are men who still do not believe in contraception though all these methods are scientifically proven to help plan families and none of them leads to infertility," he said.  

Mr Gumbi said it was worrying to note that many adolescents were quick to indulge in sexual activities but are not ready to start on contraception.  

"We also have a challenge with our youngsters who delay contraception but are quick to indulge and end up abusing the emergency."

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care Dr Ruth Labode said shortages in contraception also had an impact on access.  

"Contraceptives are indeed in short supply and this is likely to increase teenage pregnancies and unsafe abortions. We get the larger supply of our contraceptives as a donation from UNFPA and the Zimbabwean government is expected to cover the gap. Am not sure where the bottleneck is in the procurement chain," said Dr Labode.  

According to UNPFA, a lot more still needs to be done to end the unmet need for family planning, which averages 10.4 percent nationally but is higher at 12.6 percent among adolescents.

Zimbabwe plans to reduce unmet need for family planning from 10.4 percent to 6.5 percent and from 12.6 percent to 8.5 percent among adolescents. 


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1274 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

7 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

8 hrs ago | 719 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

8 hrs ago | 630 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

8 hrs ago | 145 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 632 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

8 hrs ago | 197 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

8 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

8 hrs ago | 622 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

8 hrs ago | 1109 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

8 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Project curb highway deaths

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

8 hrs ago | 40 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

8 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

8 hrs ago | 17 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

9 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 51 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

9 hrs ago | 48 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

9 hrs ago | 32 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

9 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

9 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

9 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

9 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days