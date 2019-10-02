Zimra loses US$430k to employee

News / National

by Staff reporter

A ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) employee stationed at Plumtree Border Post has been arrested on charges of defrauding his employer of over US$430 000 and over $1,4 million.Norest Ushe (29) was not asked to plead to fraud charges when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mjanja.On Monday, Ushe had filed an application for bail and the matter was remanded to yesterday.Yesterday, the magistrate postponed the ruling to today.The court was told that in May 2017, Ushe was working at a private import section responsible for clearance of private goods before he was changed to a section where he was responsible for scanning goods.It is the State's case that in February 2019, while working at private imports section, he was issued with an SAP password which enabled him to capture, view and print customs clearance certificates in the Zimra system.Ushe allegedly fraudulently entered 50 vehicles into the Zimra system and the authority lost potential revenue in the form of unpaid duty amounting to US$432 767,54 for 39 vehicles and $1 469 791,58 for 11 vehicles.It is alleged that when the anomaly was discovered, Ushe was found in possession of fake customs clearance certificates and customs clearance certificate printouts on bond paper.Five motor vehicles were also recovered and Ushe was allegedly found in possession of a Zimra date stamp allegedly used in the commission of the crime.Ushe is alleged to have forged customs clearance certificates, endorsed them with used serial numbers printed on bond paper and used to register and licence such vehicles without paying duty.He was subsequently arrested.