Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

7 arrested over telecoms vandal's death

by Staff reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 07:40hrs | Views
Police in Chinamhora have arrested seven villagers who allegedly fatally assaulted a suspect caught stealing diesel at a telecommunications firm's base station.

Erasmus Chindere (47), Kudzanai Kachisi (31), Jericho Chikwasha (38), Evelyn Kanengoni (35), Elizabeth Matata, Thembani Elisha (68) and security guard Nemayi Bhingura (53) all of Murove village are currently in custody following the death of Phillip Marowanidze (42) who was pronounced dead upon arrival at Makumbe District Hospital.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrest of the villagers and urged the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

"Police arrested seven of the 11 suspects in connection with a murder case in Chinamhora. We urge members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands after effecting a citizen arrest. They should hand over suspects to police to avoid incidents like these," he said.

On September 29, at around 1am, Bhingura realised that some lights at the base station had been switched off and went to investigate.

It is reported that the deceased and his accomplice, who is still at large, were trying to steal diesel before charging at Bhingura armed with knives, prompting him to call for help.
The other villagers rushed to the scene and pursued the deceased and apprehended him, while his accomplice escaped.

The suspects allegedly assaulted Marowanidze with electric switches, stones and logs. Marowanidze was taken to Chinamhora Police Station and later to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police discovered that he had a deformed head and bruises all over the body.

After attending the scene, police also discovered a blood-stained stone weighing about 20kg, blood-stained switches and suspects' 11×20-litre empty containers near the base station.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1265 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

7 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

7 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

8 hrs ago | 629 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 628 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

8 hrs ago | 197 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

8 hrs ago | 284 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

8 hrs ago | 214 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

8 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

8 hrs ago | 1100 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

8 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Project curb highway deaths

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

8 hrs ago | 40 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

8 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 464 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

8 hrs ago | 17 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 51 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

8 hrs ago | 47 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

9 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

9 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

9 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

9 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days