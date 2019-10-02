Latest News Editor's Choice


Man kills wife's boyfriend

by Staff reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 07:40hrs | Views
A 34-YEAR-OLD Bindura man has been arrested on charges of killing his wife's alleged boyfriend with a hoe.

Paradzai Parafini of Showground Compound was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bindura magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura, who remanded him in custody to October 10.

The State alleges that on August 1 at around 11pm, Parafini received information that his wife was seen coming out of the now-deceased, Arineshito Zhuwawo Janhi's bedroom in a suspected infidelity affair.

He teamed up with his friend, who is still at large, and allegedly stormed Janhi's homestead armed with a hoe.

The duo allegedly broke into the deceased's house and assaulted him, killing him on the spot.

Tariro Janhi represented the State.

In another case, a Glendale man, Subbert Gorerino was slapped with a five-year jail term by Concession magistrate Ruth Moyo for cultivating 21 mbanje plants in his garden.

One year of the sentence was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura said the convict was arrested on September 9 after a tip-off.

