Duped cattle ownership scheme members apply for joinder

News / National

by Staff reporter

MEMBERS of the Cattle Ownership Society Association (Cosa), who allegedly lost over $8 million in a botched cattle breeding scheme, have approached the High Court seeking an order to join one Marvellous Shumba in the on-going civil suit that is pending at court.In August, Cosa members filed summons against the cattle ownership society seeking an order to compel them to pay $8 000 710 following the latter's failure to deliver cattle in accordance with the parties agreement.Through their lawyers Messrs Madanhi, Mugadza and Company Attorneys, Cosa members said they were the beneficiaries of the cattle ownership scheme under which they registered and made contributions of an agreed amount pending an entitlement to cattle commensurate with each member's contribution.However, the initial lawsuit did not include Shumba who is believed to have been involved in the misappropriation of the association's funds."It is, therefore, my prayer that the second respondent (Shumba) be joined to the proceedings in case number HC7098/19 so that he can be given the opportunity to provide the court his side of the story. I undertake to serve the second respondent with the summons in case number HC7098/19 together with this order so that he can have the opportunity to peruse same and respond accordingly," Cosa chairperson Patson Chivaura said in his founding affidavit.In the earlier application, the association members said after making the required contributions to the Cattle Ownership Society Association, they made claims for the allocation of cattle in terms of the trust deed, but the society failed, neglected and/or refused to fulfil promises made."In spite that their contributions were paid up to date and that the defendant (Cattle Ownership Society) actually acknowledged receiving the payment, the defendant has failed to honour its agreement," the members said.The association members further said they made a demand of payment of the claims, but in spite that the Cattle Ownership Society simply acknowledged liability which it again failed to fulfil.