Man assaults Chinese employer with a catapult

by Staff reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 08:36hrs | Views
A DISGRUNTLED Mvurwi employee used a catapult, bolt and nuts to attack his Chinese employer over non-payment of wages amounting to $2 000.

Tinei Chilembwe (21), of Impinge 2 Mine, Mvurwi, was fined $100 on his own plea of guilty to assault charges when he appeared before Guruve magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe yesterday.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on September 24, Chilembwe stormed his employer, Li Rui Hebei's office demanding his outstanding wages amounting to $2 000.

A misunderstanding arose, resulting in the convict hitting the Chinese national once in the head using a catapult, bolt and nut before running away.

The complainant was then rushed to Mvurwi District Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

In another case, a Chitungwiza man was slapped with a four-year jail term by the same magistrate for breaking into two different motorists' cars and stealing parts.

The court heard that on September 11, Richard Jena (29) broke into Harani Nyepedzerai's car in Rusununguko township and opened the bonnet before stealing coil packs and car battery.
He then went to Muganyi Caster's homestead and used the same modus operandi to steal similar parts from his car.

Jena was spotted by neighbours who were fetching water and they effected citizen arrest on him before taking him to the police.

Kundiona prosecuted.


