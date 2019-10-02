Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mobilise resources to fund service delivery, says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 08:38hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday urged councils to be innovative and mobilise resources to fund service delivery and avoid cases where residents are exposed to squalid conditions and uncollected garbage.

Addressing delegates at a luncheon organised for him by the Local Government ministry to mark the official opening of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament, Mnangagwa said councils should be innovative and raise funds to ensure that they fulfil their mandate and compliment government in its 2030 economic vision.

"I exhort localities to fully utilise the provisions of the Rural and Urban Councils Act to mobilise adequate resources for service delivery. The principal issue for creating local and urban councils is to provide services," Mnangagwa said, adding that water treatment and infrastructural development in all urban councils has lagged behind, resulting in health risks, a situation which cannot be allowed to continue.

"As central government, we will not stand by and watch our people being exposed to despicable living conditions where councils fail to meet their duties," Mnangagwa said.

The Zanu-PF leader said, in future, there would be need to craft laws to ensure councils are able to fulfil their mandate.

"Government recently put in place measures to capacitate the City of Harare to mitigate current problems. We have also released funds to urban councils to deal with sanitation problems. A few councils are able to meet their requirements," he said.

"Road woks have been expanded to both rural and urban areas and government remained committed to improve the rural and urban transportation through the capacitation of Zupco. We will be rolling out buses in rural areas."

He said government was also working towards improving health services across the country.
"We have a programme to build 6 600 health centres across the country in the next five years," Mnangagwa said.

On devolution, Mnangagwa said it means councils should adjust to the new economic trajectory, urging them to be innovative and allow investment in line with his "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1248 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

7 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

8 hrs ago | 699 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

8 hrs ago | 625 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 623 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

8 hrs ago | 197 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

8 hrs ago | 93 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

8 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

8 hrs ago | 209 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

8 hrs ago | 605 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

8 hrs ago | 1082 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

8 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

8 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Project curb highway deaths

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

8 hrs ago | 39 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 456 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

8 hrs ago | 85 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

8 hrs ago | 17 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 51 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

8 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

8 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

9 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

9 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days