Kazembe urges stakeholders to curb cyber crimes

Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Kazembe Kazembe yesterday called on stakeholders to formulate initiatives to tackle online risks faced by Zimbabweans.Briefing journalists on the national cyber security awareness month, Kazembe said there was need to protect people from harmful online content."I would like to encourage individuals, corporates, government departments, academic institutions, civil society to come up with their own key initiatives, programmes and measures to tackle the online risks faced by citizens and to proffer solutions for protecting them from accessing risky content as well as engaging in negative online behaviour," he said.The ICT ministry is this month set to roll out cyber security awareness programmes in various parts of the country.Kazembe said people were now dependent on hackable technology including computers, cars, banks and credit cards, hence the need to raise awareness on cyber security."The national cyber security awareness month provides the perfect opportunity to promote cyber security awareness and safety tips, ultimately changing behaviours to protect people against the ever-growing cyber threats," he said, adding that the national cyber security awareness month would provide a valuable avenue for policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, academia as well as the civil society to discuss, share and exchange views and experiences on key policies and strategies for safeguarding the nation.According to the ICT ministry a hacker attack takes place worldwide every 39 seconds.