Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe urges early cancer testing

by Staff reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 08:40hrs | Views
BREAST cancer survivor, Thokozani Khupe has urged women and men to undergo early cancer testing to combat one of the leading global causes of deaths among women.

Khupe, the founder of the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation (TKCF) and leader of the opposition MDC-T party, made the call yesterday as Zimbabwe marked the start of the breast cancer awareness month, an annual campaign across the world.

Breast cancer remains one of the most vicious diseases with statistics showing that an estimated one in eight women will have breast cancer in their lifetime, while it affects one in 100 men.

Every October, countries and stakeholders across the world call for increased commitment to funding treatment of the disease, whose effects are only second to cervical cancer.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Month was set up to help increase attention and support for awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease.

However, many women still do not have access to correct information on the disease as well as screening and treatment.

Early diagnosis, according to the World Health Organisation, is key to successfully treat and manage the disease.

Khupe said TCKF — formed in 2012 — was rolling out cancer awareness programmes across the country, particularly in rural areas, urging early testing.

"I am a living testimony. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2011. I went through treatment and here I am today totally cured. This is my eighth year now. The sad reality is that in Africa, women only discover they have breast cancer when their cancer is in stages 3 or 4 due to lack of awareness and barriers to health services," Khupe said.

"As TCKF, we would, therefore, like to call upon all women and men … (to)go for cancer screening because early detection of cancer saves lives. We would also like to implore government to build cancer centres in all the 1 958 wards in Zimbabwe, so that cancer treatment is accessible."
Khupe said TCKF will be carrying out breast cancer awareness programmes throughout the year in rural areas.

Lovemore Makurirofa from the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (Caz) said: "Our emphasis should be on early diagnosis and dissemination of correct information to communities, particularly in rural areas. People should occasionally check their breasts for any abnormalities."

To raise awareness, Caz every year embarks on screening campaigns which include physical examination of the breast.

"For this year, anyone can come and be screened at a nominal fee of just $5. When one is diagnosed early, the treatment is less expensive and they have a better shot at being cured" he said.

Currently, there is no sufficient knowledge on the causes of breast cancer, therefore, early detection remains the cornerstone of breast cancer control. When breast cancer is detected early and if adequate diagnosis and treatment are available, there is a good chance that it can be cured. If detected late, however, curative treatment is often no longer an option. In such cases, palliative care to relieve the suffering of patients and their families is needed.
Breast cancer is by far the most common cancer in women worldwide, both in the developed and developing countries. In low and middle-income economies the incidence has been rising up steadily in the last years due to increased life expectancy, urbanisation and adoption of western lifestyles.

The majority of deaths (269 000) occur in low and middle-income countries, where most women with breast cancer are diagnosed in the late stages due mainly to lack of awareness on early detection and barriers to health services.

Men are also being urged to do self-examination of their breasts.

"Although the statistics for men are lower (1 in 100) they are still urged to examine their breasts. Breast cancer for men is more virulent," Makurirofa said.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and the Health ministry have also been championing free cervical and breast cancer screening programmes across the country.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

8 hrs ago | 697 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

8 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mupfumira matter postponed

8 hrs ago | 270 Views

Hwende's passport released

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

11 hrs ago | 349 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

11 hrs ago | 367 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 279 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

12 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2064 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

12 hrs ago | 1207 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

12 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

13 hrs ago | 343 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

13 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

13 hrs ago | 435 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

14 hrs ago | 1000 Views

G40 pushes for Kasukuwere presidency

14 hrs ago | 3709 Views

Matebeleland South EPO challenges rural schools

16 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for ministers' arrest

16 hrs ago | 2518 Views

Mnangagwa tries the Kagame way

16 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Chiwenga boots out security aides

16 hrs ago | 2859 Views

Mnangagwa, minister cross swords over NRZ

16 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

16 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Grace Mugabe accuses Leo of bribery

16 hrs ago | 2382 Views

China - Zimbabwe's 40-year relations

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mugabe: A champagne Pan-Africanist

16 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe now a truly cashless society

16 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mukoko's abduction horror scare that never fades away

16 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers in new strike threat

16 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimdollar plunges 135,7%

16 hrs ago | 435 Views

Harare allays Dzivarasekwa cholera reports

16 hrs ago | 84 Views

Panic in Zimbabwe hospitals

16 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Economic environment in Zimbabwe difficult to operate in'

16 hrs ago | 62 Views

New laws to tighten screws on corruption

16 hrs ago | 201 Views

An indictment on Mnangagwa's govt

16 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Human rights' violations strain Zimbabwe-US relations

16 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe now a country of glaring contradictions

16 hrs ago | 113 Views

China buys Zimbabwe's new capital city of Mt Hampden

16 hrs ago | 2094 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improves'

16 hrs ago | 310 Views

'ED has proffered no solution and are stopping Zanu-PF collapse' boasted Madhuku - why, how nauseating

16 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mthuli Ncube faces 2020 Budget headache

16 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimra official denied bail

16 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Zanu-PF behind machete-wielding panners'

16 hrs ago | 131 Views

MPs urges stiffer penalties to curb crime

16 hrs ago | 42 Views

Biti sues Duly's Motors over defective truck

16 hrs ago | 306 Views

US top Africa envoy lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

16 hrs ago | 515 Views

UK firm begins cannabis farming in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 169 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days