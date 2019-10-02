Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zupco admits failing to meet Bulawayo demand

by Staff reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 08:44hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe united Passenger Company (Zupco) has admitted that it is failing to meet demand in the second largest city, as transport woes continue to hit long-suffering Zimbabweans hard, Daily News reported

This comes after it emerged this week that the city needs at least 250 buses to beef up the existing fleet of 81.

"The government understands the plight of the people and is doing its best to make more buses available. Recently, we got 10 more buses. Although the figure is still far from what we need, we are trying our best to distribute them equally among the various suburbs," Zupco Bulawayo depot manager Gift Rukweza told a residents' meeting here.

Long queues are a common sight in the city centre everyday as the commuting public struggles to afford steep fairs by commuter omnibus operators who are charging $3 per trip against Zupco's $1 per trip.

Source - Daily News

