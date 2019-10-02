Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Senior doctors set to down tools

by Staff reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 08:46hrs | Views
The situation in public hospitals is set to worsen after senior doctors declared incapacitation yesterday, saying they will not be reporting for duty with effect from tomorrow.

The doctors will be joining their junior counterparts who downed tools close to a month ago, leaving public health institutions crippled.

In a memo addressed to the Health and Child Care minister, his permanent secretary and the Health Services Board (HSB), the Senior Hospital Doctors Association (SHDA) said they are no longer able to carry out their duties due to the prevailing economic situation.

The senior doctors said their conditions of service are appalling and disgraceful since their remuneration is not in line with comparative trends regionally.

On the other hand, the doctors claim to be waiting for their employer to respond to their request for their salaries to be reviewed before they abandon the strike. As these accusations and counter accusations fly, patients are stranded in hospitals while some are dying since the doctors have been on strike for 30 days.

Source - Daily News

