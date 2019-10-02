Latest on forced labour in Marange diamonds

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Centre for Natural Resource Governance leader Farai Maguwu has denied that he participated in causing the American government to raise a flag on the Marange diamonds accusing them of using forced labour.On Tuesday America announced that it had halted the import of rough diamonds from Zimbabwe's Marange fields with immediate effect due to concerns about possible forced labour.In a statement Maguwu said, "I wish to make it clear that as leader of one of the organizations doing human rights work in Marange, we are NOT aware of cases of forced labour in Marange. This is mainly because artisanal miners go to Marange voluntarily."We have raised serious concerns with human rights of artisanal miners and the wider Marange community but in our analysis these do NOT amount to forced labour. Our work is guided by high ethical standards and as such we would never issue unverified information."Zimbabwe has denied that it is using forced labour.Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana has said, "It's unfortunate that the U.S. authorities have been misinformed or misled to believe that Zimbabwe is mining diamonds through forced labour. As a government we have a very strong revulsion towards any form of slavery or servitude. To even suggest that Zimbabwe has some form of corporate forced labour is either mischievous or simply ignorant."