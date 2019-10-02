Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mary Chiwenga's swollen hands send tongues wagging

by Staff Reporter
02 Oct 2019 at 11:51hrs | Views
The wife of ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Mary, made a public appearance for the first time in months with images showing her swollen hands as a result of an unknown ailment.

Mary on Tuesday, official unveiled a US$660 000 private sewage treatment plant by the Borrowdale Brooke Home Owners Association in Harare.



It was however, Mary's swollen hands that attracted attention with many people speculating on social media on what could be the cause of the deformity.

Zimbabwe People First spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire seemed to suggest that Mary's condition could be because she had been bewitched.

"There are some people that politicians, their relatives and, or spouses, should not mess around with. Dzimwe mari hadzibiwe, munhu usadya chemupfupi nekureba nokuti zvimwe zvinokuwira hazvizorina tsananguro. Wakuruma zheve ndowako," said Mawarire.

Mary's husband, Chiwenga missed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's state of the nation address as he is still receiving treatment in China.

While the government has not revealed the actual cause of Chiwenga's illness, speculation is rife that he could have been poisoned by his enemies.

Some on the other hand have blamed witchcraft for Chiwenga's condition which they say has also affected his wife Mary.
The opposition has urged Mnangagwa to retire Chiwenga on the basis of ill health.

Source - Stanley Chirimbani and Anesu Kurebwaseka

