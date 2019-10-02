Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FULL TEXT: RBZ reverses Ecocash ban

by Mandla Ndlovu
02 Oct 2019 at 17:35hrs | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has reserved has reversed the decision to ban the mobile money transactions.

The Central Bank has advised that the cash-out facility is now capped at $100 per transaction with immediate effect. Related to that, existing operational cash in and cash-back limits shall remain.

Read the full statement below:



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days