FULL TEXT: RBZ reverses Ecocash ban
02 Oct 2019 at 17:35hrs | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has reserved has reversed the decision to ban the mobile money transactions.
The Central Bank has advised that the cash-out facility is now capped at $100 per transaction with immediate effect. Related to that, existing operational cash in and cash-back limits shall remain.
Read the full statement below:
Source - Byo24News