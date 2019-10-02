5 armed robbers arrested at a night club

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Police have arrested 5 armed robbers who were involved in a number of robbery cases in Marondera, Harare and other towns since January 2019 after a shoot out. The gang was arrested early today in Chitungwiza after detectives laid an ambush at a local night club. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) October 2, 2019

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced that it has arrested five armed robbers who are alleged to have been involved in a number of robbery cases in Marondera, Harare and other towns since January 2019.The police say the gang was arrested on Wednesday morning in Chitungwiza after detectives laid an ambush at a local night club.One of the suspects is said to have died of injuries sustained during the shoot out with the police.In a statement issued police said they will not hesitate to take action on armed criminal elements and ensure the law takes its course.There has been an increase of armed robbery in the past months all over the country which has been attributed to the declining economic conditions.