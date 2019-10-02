Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe experience rise in armed robbery cases involving soldiers

by ZimLive
02 Oct 2019 at 18:40hrs | Views
Courts are handling armed robbery cases involving soldiers with concerning regularity, a prosecutor said on Wednesday as two troopers were charged for robbing a Harare woman of US$30,000 in a home raid.

Clever Magoli, 30, who is with the Commando Regiment and Goodwill Mambeu, 34, stationed at HQ 2 Brigade, conspired with two other men to storm the Waterfalls home of Nomatter Makomva where they stole a safe containing US$30,000 and R600 cash, title deeds, lease agreement forms, Makomva's passport and share certificates from various companies.

Asking a magistrate not to grant bail, prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa said: "Such offences by uniformed forces are on the rise."

Poor salaries, the rising cost of living and easy access to guns appear to be driving soldiers into a life of crime.

Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye heard that Magoli and Mabeu teamed up with Patrick Madondo, 41, and Joseph Meki, 34, on September 22 and proceeded to Makomva's Waterfalls home.

They jumped over a precast wall, startling Makomva's gardener, Phineous Rateiwa, who fled by jumping over the wall into a neighbour's property.

The court heard that the gang chased after Reteiwa. They punched and slapped him, claiming their were police officers tracking a stolen phone.

Mutizirwa said the gang then force-marched the gardener at gunpoint back to Makomva's house where they stole the safe containing the money.

Only US$3,000 was recovered, the court heard.

The quartet's lawyer Tungamirai Chakurira said prosecutors had failed to put forward compelling reasons warranting the denial of bail.

Mutizirwa told the magistrate that police were still investigating the possible involvement of other suspects in the commission of the crime and the four could go on the run like their alleged accomplices.

Mapiye remanded the four in custody and advised them to seek bail at the High Court.

On Monday, another soldier was charged with armed robbery. Chamunorwa Geoffrey Genje, 24, who is stationed at 21 Infantry Battalion but is currently attached to the Msasa Base Workshop in Harare is accused of leading a gang that raided a house on Admiral Tait in Marlborough, Harare, and made off with US$8,000 after tying up the home owner and a house keeper.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1208 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

6 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

7 hrs ago | 680 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

7 hrs ago | 623 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

7 hrs ago | 315 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 613 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

8 hrs ago | 582 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

8 hrs ago | 1062 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

8 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

8 hrs ago | 355 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

8 hrs ago | 75 Views

Project curb highway deaths

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

8 hrs ago | 17 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

8 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

8 hrs ago | 44 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

8 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

8 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

8 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

8 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days