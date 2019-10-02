Zimbabwe experience rise in armed robbery cases involving soldiers

News / National

by ZimLive

Courts are handling armed robbery cases involving soldiers with concerning regularity, a prosecutor said on Wednesday as two troopers were charged for robbing a Harare woman of US$30,000 in a home raid.Clever Magoli, 30, who is with the Commando Regiment and Goodwill Mambeu, 34, stationed at HQ 2 Brigade, conspired with two other men to storm the Waterfalls home of Nomatter Makomva where they stole a safe containing US$30,000 and R600 cash, title deeds, lease agreement forms, Makomva's passport and share certificates from various companies.Asking a magistrate not to grant bail, prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa said: "Such offences by uniformed forces are on the rise."Poor salaries, the rising cost of living and easy access to guns appear to be driving soldiers into a life of crime.Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye heard that Magoli and Mabeu teamed up with Patrick Madondo, 41, and Joseph Meki, 34, on September 22 and proceeded to Makomva's Waterfalls home.They jumped over a precast wall, startling Makomva's gardener, Phineous Rateiwa, who fled by jumping over the wall into a neighbour's property.The court heard that the gang chased after Reteiwa. They punched and slapped him, claiming their were police officers tracking a stolen phone.Mutizirwa said the gang then force-marched the gardener at gunpoint back to Makomva's house where they stole the safe containing the money.Only US$3,000 was recovered, the court heard.The quartet's lawyer Tungamirai Chakurira said prosecutors had failed to put forward compelling reasons warranting the denial of bail.Mutizirwa told the magistrate that police were still investigating the possible involvement of other suspects in the commission of the crime and the four could go on the run like their alleged accomplices.Mapiye remanded the four in custody and advised them to seek bail at the High Court.On Monday, another soldier was charged with armed robbery. Chamunorwa Geoffrey Genje, 24, who is stationed at 21 Infantry Battalion but is currently attached to the Msasa Base Workshop in Harare is accused of leading a gang that raided a house on Admiral Tait in Marlborough, Harare, and made off with US$8,000 after tying up the home owner and a house keeper.