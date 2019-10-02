Armed men steal $63 200 at house in Inyathi

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Three armed men have been arrested for stealing more than ZWL$63 200 in the Matabeleland town of Inyathi.The accused were armed with guns.Police documents narrated that on the 30th of September at about 2100 hours 3 unknown accused persons pounced on complainant at a house in Inyathi and ordered 3 occupants who were in the house to lie down. One of the accused persons fired a shot into the air demanding cash and threatening to kill them.It is said that the complainant led the accused to the safe where US$1 800, 00 and ZWL$63 200, 00 was stolen, before accused drove off with complainant's Toyota Camry.Police have assured the public that investigations into the matter are still in progress.