Armed men steal $63 200 at house in Inyathi
02 Oct 2019 at 18:40hrs | Views
Three armed men have been arrested for stealing more than ZWL$63 200 in the Matabeleland town of Inyathi.
The accused were armed with guns.
Police documents narrated that on the 30th of September at about 2100 hours 3 unknown accused persons pounced on complainant at a house in Inyathi and ordered 3 occupants who were in the house to lie down. One of the accused persons fired a shot into the air demanding cash and threatening to kill them.
It is said that the complainant led the accused to the safe where US$1 800, 00 and ZWL$63 200, 00 was stolen, before accused drove off with complainant's Toyota Camry.
Police have assured the public that investigations into the matter are still in progress.
Source - Byo24News