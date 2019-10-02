Bosso stun Chicken Inn

News / National

by Staff rpeorter

Highlanders 2 - 0 Chicken InnTshilamoya took another step away from the relegation zone, jumping into 11th position with 31 points.The game swang from one end to another in the first period with both teams taking chances to attack.Chicken Inn enjoyed an early dominance with Valentine Kadonzvo and Brett Amidu getting opportunities.Bosso got their first real attempt at goal just after the quarter-hour mark when Prince Dube picked a loose ball inside the box but shot over. The striker came back again moments later and again he failed to reach the target.Coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh who was presiding his first league encounter then made a tactical substitution on minute 37, bringing in Adrian Silla for Devine Mhindirira.The change brought some mobility in Highlanders' front line as they intensified the pressure on their opponents.They got the best chance of game thus far on minute 43 when an unmarked Mbongeni Ndlovu headed over from an unmissable point and went to the break tied in a deadlock.Brian Banda scored the first goal of the day seconds after the restart, striking home from a range following a great run at the right flank by Ray Lunga.It didn't take long before Dube doubled the lead with a brilliant effort eight minutes later.The Gamecocks tried to hit back but were frustrated in the remainder of the match as it ended 2-0 in favour of the hosts.In other matches played on Wednesday CAPS United set up an intriguing title race after moving back to the top of the log following a crucial 2-1 win over Triangle United at the National Sports Stadium in the highlight of Premier Soccer League's midweek fixtures played on Wednesday.Godwin Goriyati scored a stoppage time header to complete the turnaround for Makepekepe, who had looked set to lose the encounter when Timothy January had put Triangle ahead after converting a penalty in the 74th minute.CAPS United however refused to give up after conceding late in the match as midfielder Ronald Chitiyo restored parity barely a minute later after heading in Phineas Bamusi's cross.With the match seemingly headed for a draw Goriyati then snatched a dramatic win for CAPS Utd in the stoppage time with a flashing header.CAPS United's stunning win, coupled with Chicken Inn's 2-0 loss to Highlanders in a Bulawayo derby and FC Platinum's failure to break down TelOne FC at home meant, the Darlington Dodo-coached side opened a three-point lead at the top of the log.Makepekepe have now amassed 44 points from 24 matches while FC Platinum and Chicken Inn are three points adrift on 41 points. ZPC Kariba, who lost 1-0 away to Ngezi Platinum Stars are fourth on 40 points.At Rufaro Stadium, veteran striker Ralph Matema rolled back the years after scoring with a trademark bullet header in the fifth minute as ten-man Yadah held Dynamos to a one-all draw.Yadah played the entire second half with 10-men after right back Willard Kalongonda was shown two yellow cards in two minutes just before the break.The Walter Magaya-owned side held on to their lead until the 54th minute when Tawanda Macheke salvaged a point for Dynamos after bundling in a from a corner kick by Godknows Murwira.Castle Lager Premier Soccer League resultsHighlanders 2-0 Chicken Inn, Dynamos 1-1 Yadah, CAPS United 2-1 Triangle United, FC Platinum 0-0 TelOne, Ngezi Platinum 1-0 ZPC Kariba, Chapungu 1-0 Hwange, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Harare City.