Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Joshua Nkomo could be exhumed from Heroes Acre

by ZimLive
02 Oct 2019 at 21:59hrs | Views
The family of liberation icon Joshua Nkomo says it is not ruling out exhuming his body from the National Heroes Acre in Harare for reburial at his homestead in Kezi, Matabeleland South.

Nkomo's son, Sibangilizwe, spoke after former President Robert Mugabe was buried at his rural village in Kutama last week. His family said he left specific instructions that he did not wish to be buried at the hilltop shrine in Harare where Nkomo and many other veterans of the 1970s guerrilla war for independence are buried.

"I actually refused that he be buried at the Heroes Acre because he had told me he wanted to be buried at his homestead. I failed to achieve this because most probably I didn't have as much power as Grace Mugabe," Nkomo, one of the former vice president's two surviving children, is quoted as saying by The Daily News.

Nkomo died in 1999. When his widow Johanna died in 2003, she too was buried at the Heroes Acre next to her husband after being declared a national hero.

"We still have that wish to bury him next to his parents as he wanted," Sibangilizwe said. "The nation must understand that should we decide as a family to remove his remains from the Heroes Acre, it will be because we are following his wishes."

Sibangilizwe said any decision to exhume the former vice president's body would also be extended to his wife.

"They went through thick and thin together, I don't see a scenario where we exhume one and leave the other," he said.

A decision on exhumation and reburial would also require the approval of Thandiwe, Nkomo's other surviving child, but will likely be fiercely resisted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

Mugabe's decision to snub the Heroes Acre stunned the government which is reported to have tried to use strong arm tactics to see him buried at the shrine.

The Heroes Acre is diminished as a burial site for national heroes after Mugabe's snub, say political analysts.

Exiled former minister and political scientist Professor Jonathan Moyo, writing on Twitter, said the Heroes Acre was now "soiled and confirmed as just a Zanu PF cemetery and thus permanently discredited."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

7 hrs ago | 691 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

7 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mupfumira matter postponed

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Hwende's passport released

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

11 hrs ago | 348 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

11 hrs ago | 366 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 279 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2060 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

12 hrs ago | 1206 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

12 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

12 hrs ago | 342 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

12 hrs ago | 123 Views

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

12 hrs ago | 435 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

14 hrs ago | 999 Views

G40 pushes for Kasukuwere presidency

14 hrs ago | 3701 Views

Matebeleland South EPO challenges rural schools

15 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for ministers' arrest

15 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Mnangagwa tries the Kagame way

15 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Chiwenga boots out security aides

16 hrs ago | 2857 Views

Mnangagwa, minister cross swords over NRZ

16 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

16 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Grace Mugabe accuses Leo of bribery

16 hrs ago | 2378 Views

China - Zimbabwe's 40-year relations

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mugabe: A champagne Pan-Africanist

16 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe now a truly cashless society

16 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mukoko's abduction horror scare that never fades away

16 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers in new strike threat

16 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimdollar plunges 135,7%

16 hrs ago | 435 Views

Harare allays Dzivarasekwa cholera reports

16 hrs ago | 84 Views

Panic in Zimbabwe hospitals

16 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Economic environment in Zimbabwe difficult to operate in'

16 hrs ago | 62 Views

New laws to tighten screws on corruption

16 hrs ago | 201 Views

An indictment on Mnangagwa's govt

16 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Human rights' violations strain Zimbabwe-US relations

16 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe now a country of glaring contradictions

16 hrs ago | 113 Views

China buys Zimbabwe's new capital city of Mt Hampden

16 hrs ago | 2090 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improves'

16 hrs ago | 310 Views

'ED has proffered no solution and are stopping Zanu-PF collapse' boasted Madhuku - why, how nauseating

16 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mthuli Ncube faces 2020 Budget headache

16 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimra official denied bail

16 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Zanu-PF behind machete-wielding panners'

16 hrs ago | 131 Views

MPs urges stiffer penalties to curb crime

16 hrs ago | 42 Views

Biti sues Duly's Motors over defective truck

16 hrs ago | 306 Views

US top Africa envoy lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

16 hrs ago | 514 Views

UK firm begins cannabis farming in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 169 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days